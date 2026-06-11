BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, Stanley Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can step up to the plate with an incredible welcome offer using a BetMGM bonus code. Register here to unlock a $1,500 first-bet offer or win a $150 bonus. Apply a welcome bonus to an MLB matchup or the World Cup.

If you’re in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you get a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins” promotion. For the rest of us in all other participating states, we’re locking in a $1,500 first-bet offer—meaning you can wager up to $1,500 on your opening bet and get it back in bonus bets if you lose.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 Wager or $150 Bonus

Let’s break down exactly how this works so you know what you’re holding before you place that first wager. If you’re handicapping from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, your promo is locked in: use code TOP150 to unlock a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. It’s simple—if your initial $10 wager cashes, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. That’s a real chance to turn a small stake into a sizable war chest.

For my fellow bettors in all other participating US states (excluding NY), you’ll use code TOP1500 for the $1,500 First Bet Offer. I love this approach for our bigger swings. It lets you place your opening wager with total confidence, knowing that if your first bet comes up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, up to that $1,500 maximum.

MLB Betting Lines on Thursday

Ready to put your bonus bets to work? I’m already looking at the morning line, and today’s MLB slate is serving up some fantastic opportunities. Here is a look at the current moneyline, runline, and over/under totals we’re working with:

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Moneyline: Pirates +144 / Dodgers -174

Pirates +144 / Dodgers -174 Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-109) / Dodgers -1.5 (-111)

Pirates +1.5 (-109) / Dodgers -1.5 (-111) Total: 9.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Seattle Mariners @ Baltimore Orioles

Moneyline: Orioles +100 / Mariners -120

Orioles +100 / Mariners -120 Runline: Orioles +1.5 (-169) / Mariners -1.5 (+140)

Orioles +1.5 (-169) / Mariners -1.5 (+140) Total: 8.5 (Over -111 / Under -108)

Atlanta Braves @ Chicago White Sox

Moneyline: White Sox -102 / Braves -118

White Sox -102 / Braves -118 Runline: White Sox +1.5 (-168) / Braves -1.5 (+139)

White Sox +1.5 (-168) / Braves -1.5 (+139) Total: 8.5 (Over -114 / Under -106)

Matchups to Watch

Let’s isolate the value here. When I’m placing these bets, I look for mismatches on the mound or hot bats that can break a game wide open.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates The Dodgers are rolling into this one as solid road favorites on the moneyline at -174. Los Angeles is sending Justin Wrobleski to the hill, and he’s dealing right now with a stellar 2.366 ERA. We’re putting him up against Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller, who’s sitting on a much more vulnerable 4.808 ERA. When you add in the fact that the Dodgers’ lineup is anchored by Shohei Ohtani—who is slashing .299 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs on the season—laying the juice on the -1.5 runline starts to look like a very nice pay day.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox The Braves are coming into Chicago boasting a dominant 45-23 record, and I’m targeting them to do some damage today. First baseman Matt Olson is a major key to Atlanta’s lineup, sporting a .272 batting average with 19 bombs and 50 RBIs. On the mound, Atlanta’s Martín Pérez brings a rock-solid 3.232 ERA, giving the Braves a massive edge over the White Sox and their probable starter, Anthony Kay (4.472 ERA). There is nothing better than backing a complete team against a struggling rotation.

How to Use a BetMGM Bonus Code

Claiming your welcome offer is a simple, no-nonsense process. We’re in this together, so follow these exact steps to get your account set up and ready for action:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up here. You’ll need to drop in standard personal info—full name, date of birth, email, and physical address—to verify your identity and confirm you meet the legal betting age. Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code: This is the most important step. During registration, punch in your promotional code. If you are betting from MI, NJ, PA, or WV, use TOP150. For my punters in all other participating states, lock in TOP1500. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Head over to the cashier section and fund your bankroll. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the promo. Place Your First Wager: With your account funded and the right promo code applied, you’re ready to hit the board. Handicap today’s MLB matchups—or take a shot at the World Cup—and place that initial bet with confidence.

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