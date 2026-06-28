BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for South Africa-Canada, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive a $1,500 bonus (most states) or a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) to use on the South Africa vs. Canada game and MLB action tonight. This link here gets you started.







BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for World Cup Bonus

As the Round of 32 action begins, analyzing the specific promotion available in your state is the foundational step to extracting value. Eligible bettors can apply these offers to any high-stakes matchup on the current World Cup schedule.

Below is a complete breakdown of the current BetMGM welcome offers tailored to your specific region:

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 if your bet wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All States except NY) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 28th, 2026

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Unlock $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer for June 28-29 World Cup Matches

The shift from the group stage to the knockout rounds fundamentally changes team strategies, making the protection or leverage of a promotional offer highly valuable. The current BetMGM bonus code can be utilized across the entire World Cup slate, ensuring bettors can target the specific matchups where they hold the strongest analytical read.

It is important to note that you do not have a choice between the two offers. If you are registering in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, the Bet $10, Get $150 bonus (if your bet wins) is your designated promotion. If you are signing up from any other participating U.S. state, the $1,500 first-bet offer applies. Both provide distinct avenues to maximize your expected value, whether you are targeting South Africa or Canada today.

South Africa vs. Canada Preview via BetMGM

The margin for error shrinks drastically in the Round of 32. This slate is headlined by South Africa looking to disrupt a favored Canada squad on Sunday.

Below are the current 3-way moneyline (regulation only) and total goals odds for the upcoming slate:

Match Kickoff (ET) Moneyline (Home / Draw / Away) Total Goals South Africa vs Canada 3:00 PM (June 28) +450 / +250 / -140 O/U 2.5 (+128 / -158)

Odds as of June 28, 2026 from BetMGM.

Canada enters this Round of 32 matchup as a definitive favorite. Priced at -140 on the 3-way moneyline, the market assigns Canada an implied win probability of roughly 58.3% in regulation. South Africa sits as a steep +450 underdog, meaning they will likely adopt a low-block defensive shape to frustrate the Canadian attack. This tactical expectation is directly reflected in the totals market. The Under 2.5 goals is heavily juiced to -158, indicating sharp money expects a tightly contested, low-scoring 90 minutes. For bettors anticipating South Africa’s defense to hold through regulation, the draw offers a solid +250 return.

How to Activate the BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500

Activating your BetMGM welcome offer is a straightforward, data-secure process. To ensure your account is properly credited, follow these procedural steps:

Download the BetMGM sportsbook app or navigate to the desktop site to begin the registration process. Input the standard personal identification details required to verify your age and geolocation. When prompted for a promotional code, input the exact code designated for your state: Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are registering from any other eligible U.S. state. Finalize your account setup and make a qualifying first deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s approved, secure payment methods.

Once the deposit clears, your promotional offer is fully active. You can then apply your first wager to any team on the World Cup slate, utilizing the baseline data and odds above to make the most informed decision possible for the Round of 32.