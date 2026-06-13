BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to secure a $1,500 first bet on the NBA Finals, World Cup, MLB or any other sport. New players in select locations can use bonus code TOP150 to qualify for a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV only). Click here to get in on the action.

Don’t miss out on the chance to go big on Knicks vs. Spurs or any other game this weekend. BetMGM Sportsbook has a ton of different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of these offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Grab $1,500 First Bet

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On June 13, 2026

Depending on your location, there are distinct welcome promotions available when utilizing the BetMGM bonus code ahead of the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs game. For new customers residing in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, you can activate a special offer to receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager on this NBA Finals matchup is a winner.

For new users located in all other participating US states, the BetMGM bonus code grants access to a lucrative $1,500 first-bet offer. With this promotion, you can confidently place your first wager on the New York Knicks or San Antonio Spurs knowing that if your bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500. Both options provide a substantial bankroll boost for new players eager to get in on the championship action.

Knicks vs. Spurs Betting Preview, Odds

Bet Type New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs Spread +5.5 (-115) -5.5 (-105) Moneyline +165 -200 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

Bettors looking at this Finals matchup will find some intriguing trends on both sides of the court. The New York Knicks have been stellar against the number recently, going 12-3 (.800) against the spread over their last 15 games. Furthermore, the Knicks have proven their resilience away from home, winning their last eight road games against opponents with a winning record. Meanwhile, for the San Antonio Spurs, the over has hit in one of their last four games following a loss, as well as one of their last four matchups against top 10 scoring defenses.

Offensively in this series, the Knicks have edged out the Spurs slightly in overall production. Through the first four games of the Finals, the New York Knicks are averaging 107.0 points per game while shooting 38.0% from three-point range. On the other side, the San Antonio Spurs are putting up 105.0 points per game, shooting 49.0% from inside the arc and 34.0% from deep.

How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

When prompted for a code, be sure to enter the one that matches your region. Customers in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia should enter bonus code TOP150 to unlock the “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, new players in all other eligible states will need to use bonus code TOP1500 to opt into the $1,500 first-bet offer.

After your account is successfully created and the appropriate bonus code is applied, the final step is to fund your new account. You must deposit a minimum of $10 using one of BetMGM’s available secure payment methods in order to fully activate the offer. Once your deposit clears, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on this thrilling NBA Finals matchup.