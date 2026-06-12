Beth Mead says it was a ‘no-brainer’ to sign with Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England international Beth Mead joined Women’s Super League champion Manchester City on a three-year deal Friday…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England international Beth Mead joined Women’s Super League champion Manchester City on a three-year deal Friday after spending nearly a decade at Arsenal.

The versatile forward, whose contract at Arsenal had expired, holds the record for the most assists in WSL history.

The 31-year-old Mead joins a City team that achieved a double last season — winning both the WSL title and the Women’s FA Cup final under Swedish coach Andrée Jeglertz.

“The way City plays suits me really well, and I feel like it can get something extra out of my game,” Mead said in the club’s announcement.

“Speaking to the manager, I think it was a place where I think I can really fit into, help and bring a different dynamic to the team, so it was a no-brainer for me.”

Mead provided the assist on Stina Blackstenius’ goal in Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Barcelona in the 2025 Women’s Champions League final. She also helped Arsenal win one WSL title and three League Cups.

For the national team, Mead has scored 40 goals in 81 appearances. She helped England win back-to-back Women’s European Championships (2022 and 2025).

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