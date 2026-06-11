Bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $365 Bonus for Mexico-South Africa, World Cup Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the World Cup bringing a highly anticipated matchup between Mexico and South Africa, new players can activate this bet365 bonus code offer and turn a $10 bet into a $365 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Additionally, while preparing for the World Cup, bettors can also use their newly created accounts to wager on daily, year-round action across the NBA, NHL, and MLB. Bet365 Sportsbook should have something for every soccer fan.

Bet365 Bonus Code Unlocks $365 Bonus for World Cup

Before placing your wagers on Mexico and South Africa, review this clear breakdown of the welcome bonus details.

Bet365 Bonus Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus New User Offer (MI, NJ, PA) Bet $10, Get $365 Bonus + 50 Spins OR $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net New User Offer (IL, TN) Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonuses Last Verified On June 11, 2026

Unlocking the guaranteed $365 in bonus bets requires a minimum $10 initial wager on this World Cup clash. The payout hits your account balance whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. To remain eligible, your selection must meet a minimum odds requirement of -500. This means a market priced at -450 is valid, but a heavy favorite at -800 would not qualify. Once the bonus bets are credited to your account, you have exactly seven days to utilize them before they expire.

As noted, location dictates your specific offer structure. Bettors in Illinois and Tennessee operate under a “bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets” promotion. Meanwhile, users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive the standard regional bonus bets plus 50 complimentary spins to use at the bet365 online casino.

South Africa vs. Mexico Odds, Analysis

Mexico faces South Africa in the opening match for the World Cup. Both nations will look to secure crucial early points in the tournament’s group phase. Take a look at the current odds on this matchup (odds are subject to change before tip-off:

Mexico: -250

-250 Tie: +350

+350 South Africa: +750

We also recommend checking out the different bet boosts available in the bet365 app throughout the World Cup.

How to Redeem This Bet365 Bonus Code Offer

Securing your World Cup welcome bonus is a straightforward process. New players can create a new account on a computer or mobile device. Follow these exact steps to activate your offer before kickoff:

Create an Account: Register as a new customer by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and physical location. Claim the Offer: Download and log into the bet365 mobile app to officially claim your welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a minimum deposit of $10 using one of bet365’s secure payment methods. Place Your Wager: Bet at least $10 on the Mexico vs. South Africa match, or any other eligible market, to activate the bonus.

Once your initial $10 wager settles, your bonus bets will be credited to your balance, ready to be deployed on future World Cup action.