Belgium winger Jérémy Doku could miss World Cup knockout matches as wife awaits birth of 1st child

SEATTLE (AP) — Belgium winger Jérémy Doku could miss matches later in the World Cup because of the impending birth…

SEATTLE (AP) — Belgium winger Jérémy Doku could miss matches later in the World Cup because of the impending birth of his first child.

Ahead of his team’s World Cup opener against Egypt in Seattle on Monday, Doku told outlets including Belgian newspaper HLN that his wife, Shireen, is expected to give birth to his son during the knockout phase of the World Cup, specifically in early July, around the rounds of 32 and 16.

The 24-year-old forward, who plays for Premier League club Manchester City, would have to travel from Seattle to England to be there in time whenever Shireen goes into labor.

“No one wants to miss a birth,” Doku told reporters. “Moreover, it is my first child. But I also know that there is a lot involved in football. In any case, the FA sympathizes with the players and our situations, so we will see what we can do.”

Doku has represented Belgium since 2020. In World Cup qualifying in 2025, he scored in a 4-3 win over Wales. He added two more goals in a 7-0 victory over Liechtenstein, a result which clinched his team’s berth.

In 42 appearances for his country, Doku has scored seven goals.

His participation in the World Cup was briefly called into question when he reportedly left Tuesday’s training session early because of some breathing issues. He was a full participant in all portions of practice leading up to Monday’s match that media could watch.

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