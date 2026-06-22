All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|30
|.605
|—
|Tampa Bay
|43
|31
|.581
|2
|Toronto
|38
|39
|.494
|8½
|Baltimore
|37
|42
|.468
|10½
|Boston
|31
|44
|.413
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|37
|.526
|—
|Chicago
|39
|37
|.513
|1
|Minnesota
|38
|41
|.481
|3½
|Detroit
|33
|44
|.429
|7½
|Kansas City
|32
|46
|.410
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|40
|39
|.506
|—
|Athletics
|38
|40
|.487
|1½
|Texas
|37
|40
|.481
|2
|Houston
|37
|42
|.468
|3
|Los Angeles
|32
|47
|.405
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|28
|.632
|—
|Philadelphia
|42
|35
|.545
|6½
|Miami
|40
|38
|.513
|9
|Washington
|40
|38
|.513
|9
|New York
|34
|43
|.442
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|St. Louis
|41
|34
|.547
|5
|Chicago
|40
|37
|.519
|7
|Pittsburgh
|39
|39
|.500
|8½
|Cincinnati
|37
|39
|.487
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|29
|.628
|—
|San Diego
|39
|37
|.513
|9
|Arizona
|39
|38
|.506
|9½
|San Francisco
|31
|46
|.403
|17½
|Colorado
|30
|48
|.385
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3
Houston 2, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 4, San Diego 3
St. Louis 12, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 4, Arizona 2
Seattle 3, Boston 1
L.A. Angels 9, Athletics 7
Baltimore 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston (Lambert 6-4) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-2) at Detroit (Mize 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 8-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Gray 8-1) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 4-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (Ray 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 4
Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 1
Texas 4, San Diego 3
St. Louis 12, Kansas City 10
Minnesota 4, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 6
Baltimore 12, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 7-4), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Washington (Littell 6-6), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 8-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 6-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-4), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Gray 8-1) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Ritchie 1-2) at San Diego (Canning 1-5), 9:40 p.m.
Athletics (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (Ray 5-6), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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