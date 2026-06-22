All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 30 .605 — Tampa Bay 43 31 .581…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 30 .605 — Tampa Bay 43 31 .581 2 Toronto 38 39 .494 8½ Baltimore 37 42 .468 10½ Boston 31 44 .413 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 41 37 .526 — Chicago 39 37 .513 1 Minnesota 38 41 .481 3½ Detroit 33 44 .429 7½ Kansas City 32 46 .410 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 40 39 .506 — Athletics 38 40 .487 1½ Texas 37 40 .481 2 Houston 37 42 .468 3 Los Angeles 32 47 .405 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 28 .632 — Philadelphia 42 35 .545 6½ Miami 40 38 .513 9 Washington 40 38 .513 9 New York 34 43 .442 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 46 29 .613 — St. Louis 41 34 .547 5 Chicago 40 37 .519 7 Pittsburgh 39 39 .500 8½ Cincinnati 37 39 .487 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 49 29 .628 — San Diego 39 37 .513 9 Arizona 39 38 .506 9½ San Francisco 31 46 .403 17½ Colorado 30 48 .385 19

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3

Houston 2, Cleveland 1

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 4, San Diego 3

St. Louis 12, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 4, Arizona 2

Seattle 3, Boston 1

L.A. Angels 9, Athletics 7

Baltimore 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston (Lambert 6-4) at Toronto (Yesavage 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 2-3) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 3-2) at Detroit (Mize 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 4-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 8-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Gray 8-1) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 4-7) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (Ray 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, San Francisco 1

Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 4

Tampa Bay 4, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 4, San Diego 3

St. Louis 12, Kansas City 10

Minnesota 4, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 8, Colorado 6

Baltimore 12, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-4), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 3-7) at Miami (Alcantara 7-4), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Washington (Littell 6-6), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 4-4), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 8-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 5-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 6-2) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-4), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Gray 8-1) at Colorado (Sullivan 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Ritchie 1-2) at San Diego (Canning 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Athletics (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (Ray 5-6), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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