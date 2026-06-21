All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 46 29 .613 — Tampa Bay 42 31 .575…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 46 29 .613 — Tampa Bay 42 31 .575 3 Toronto 38 39 .494 9 Baltimore 36 42 .462 11½ Boston 31 43 .419 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 41 36 .532 — Chicago 39 36 .520 1 Minnesota 37 41 .474 4½ Detroit 32 44 .421 8½ Kansas City 32 45 .416 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 39 39 .500 — Athletics 38 39 .494 ½ Texas 36 40 .474 2 Houston 36 42 .462 3 Los Angeles 31 47 .397 8

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 48 27 .640 — Philadelphia 41 35 .539 7½ Washington 40 37 .519 9 Miami 39 38 .506 10 New York 34 42 .447 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 45 29 .608 — St. Louis 40 34 .541 5 Chicago 40 37 .519 6½ Pittsburgh 38 39 .494 8½ Cincinnati 36 39 .480 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 49 28 .636 — San Diego 39 36 .520 9 Arizona 39 37 .513 9½ San Francisco 31 45 .408 17½ Colorado 30 47 .390 19

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

San Diego 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 8, Houston 1

Boston 5, Seattle 1

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 0

Minnesota 16, Arizona 8

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Detroit (Valdez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 6:40 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Miami (Phillips 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 1-0) at Toronto (Bieber 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 1-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3

San Diego 6, Texas 4, 10 innings

Miami 6, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 15, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Minnesota 16, Arizona 8

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Miami (Phillips 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 8-4), 7:45 p.m.

Boston (Bennett 1-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Holmes 4-3) at San Diego (King 4-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

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