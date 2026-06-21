All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|29
|.613
|—
|Tampa Bay
|42
|31
|.575
|3
|Toronto
|38
|39
|.494
|9
|Baltimore
|36
|42
|.462
|11½
|Boston
|31
|43
|.419
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|41
|36
|.532
|—
|Chicago
|39
|36
|.520
|1
|Minnesota
|37
|41
|.474
|4½
|Detroit
|32
|44
|.421
|8½
|Kansas City
|32
|45
|.416
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|39
|39
|.500
|—
|Athletics
|38
|39
|.494
|½
|Texas
|36
|40
|.474
|2
|Houston
|36
|42
|.462
|3
|Los Angeles
|31
|47
|.397
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|27
|.640
|—
|Philadelphia
|41
|35
|.539
|7½
|Washington
|40
|37
|.519
|9
|Miami
|39
|38
|.506
|10
|New York
|34
|42
|.447
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|45
|29
|.608
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|34
|.541
|5
|Chicago
|40
|37
|.519
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|39
|.494
|8½
|Cincinnati
|36
|39
|.480
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|28
|.636
|—
|San Diego
|39
|36
|.520
|9
|Arizona
|39
|37
|.513
|9½
|San Francisco
|31
|45
|.408
|17½
|Colorado
|30
|47
|.390
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
San Diego 6, Texas 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 8, Houston 1
Boston 5, Seattle 1
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
L.A. Angels 7, Athletics 0
Minnesota 16, Arizona 8
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 2-1) at Detroit (Valdez 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Wacha 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Miami (Phillips 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 1-0) at Toronto (Bieber 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 9-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 6-2), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Bennett 1-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Houston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 8, Chicago Cubs 6
Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 3
San Diego 6, Texas 4, 10 innings
Miami 6, San Francisco 3
Philadelphia 15, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Minnesota 16, Arizona 8
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Texas (Rocker 2-6) at Miami (Phillips 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Luzardo 6-4) at Washington (Griffin 7-2), 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 0-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Lauer 2-5) at Minnesota (Matthews 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-6) at St. Louis (Pallante 8-4), 7:45 p.m.
Boston (Bennett 1-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Holmes 4-3) at San Diego (King 4-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Texas at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Boston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Athletics at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
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