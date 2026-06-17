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Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

June 17, 2026, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 27 .620
Tampa Bay 41 29 .586
Toronto 35 38 .479 10
Baltimore 34 40 .459 11½
Boston 29 41 .414 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 38 33 .535
Cleveland 39 34 .534
Minnesota 35 40 .467 5
Detroit 30 43 .411 9
Kansas City 29 45 .392 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 38 36 .514
Athletics 36 37 .493
Texas 35 38 .479
Houston 34 41 .453
Los Angeles 30 44 .405 8

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 46 25 .648
Philadelphia 40 33 .548 7
Washington 39 35 .527
Miami 36 38 .486 11½
New York 32 41 .438 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 44 26 .629
St. Louis 40 31 .563
Chicago 38 36 .514 8
Pittsburgh 37 37 .500 9
Cincinnati 35 37 .486 10

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 47 27 .635
San Diego 37 35 .514 9
Arizona 37 36 .507
San Francisco 29 43 .403 17
Colorado 28 46 .378 19

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 6, Kansas City 4

Toronto 6, Boston 1

N.Y. Yankees 12, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

Minnesota 12, Texas 2

Houston 4, Detroit 2

Seattle 3, Baltimore 1

L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 6, Athletics 5

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Yesavage 3-3) at Boston (Gray 8-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 6-3) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 4-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-6), 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Baz 4-6) at Seattle (Woo 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 8, Miami 2

Washington 6, Kansas City 4

Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1

St. Louis 3, San Diego 2

Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 6, Athletics 5

San Francisco at Atlanta, sus.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 2 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Messick 6-3) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-7) at Atlanta (Pérez 5-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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