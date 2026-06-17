All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|44
|27
|.620
|—
|Tampa Bay
|41
|29
|.586
|2½
|Toronto
|35
|38
|.479
|10
|Baltimore
|34
|40
|.459
|11½
|Boston
|29
|41
|.414
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|38
|33
|.535
|—
|Cleveland
|39
|34
|.534
|—
|Minnesota
|35
|40
|.467
|5
|Detroit
|30
|43
|.411
|9
|Kansas City
|29
|45
|.392
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|36
|.514
|—
|Athletics
|36
|37
|.493
|1½
|Texas
|35
|38
|.479
|2½
|Houston
|34
|41
|.453
|4½
|Los Angeles
|30
|44
|.405
|8
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|25
|.648
|—
|Philadelphia
|40
|33
|.548
|7
|Washington
|39
|35
|.527
|8½
|Miami
|36
|38
|.486
|11½
|New York
|32
|41
|.438
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|St. Louis
|40
|31
|.563
|4½
|Chicago
|38
|36
|.514
|8
|Pittsburgh
|37
|37
|.500
|9
|Cincinnati
|35
|37
|.486
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|47
|27
|.635
|—
|San Diego
|37
|35
|.514
|9
|Arizona
|37
|36
|.507
|9½
|San Francisco
|29
|43
|.403
|17
|Colorado
|28
|46
|.378
|19
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Kansas City 4
Toronto 6, Boston 1
N.Y. Yankees 12, Chicago White Sox 2
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
Minnesota 12, Texas 2
Houston 4, Detroit 2
Seattle 3, Baltimore 1
L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 6, Athletics 5
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:45 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Yesavage 3-3) at Boston (Gray 8-1), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Messick 6-3) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ryan 4-3) at Texas (Leiter 3-6), 2:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Baz 4-6) at Seattle (Woo 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Soriano 8-4) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 8, Miami 2
Washington 6, Kansas City 4
Cincinnati 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 2, Cleveland 1
St. Louis 3, San Diego 2
Colorado 5, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers 1, Tampa Bay 0
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 6, Athletics 5
San Francisco at Atlanta, sus.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 2 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland (Messick 6-3) at Milwaukee (Drohan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Manaea 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-4), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-7) at Atlanta (Pérez 5-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3) at Kansas City (Cameron 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
San Diego at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 9:45 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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