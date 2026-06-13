All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|New York
|41
|27
|.603
|—
|Toronto
|34
|36
|.486
|8
|Baltimore
|34
|37
|.479
|8½
|Boston
|28
|39
|.418
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Cleveland
|38
|33
|.535
|½
|Minnesota
|32
|39
|.451
|6½
|Detroit
|29
|41
|.414
|9
|Kansas City
|28
|42
|.400
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|37
|34
|.521
|—
|Athletics
|34
|35
|.493
|2
|Texas
|34
|35
|.493
|2
|Houston
|32
|39
|.451
|5
|Los Angeles
|28
|42
|.400
|8½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|24
|.652
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|32
|.536
|8
|Miami
|35
|35
|.500
|10½
|Washington
|35
|35
|.500
|10½
|New York
|31
|38
|.449
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|42
|25
|.627
|—
|St. Louis
|37
|30
|.552
|5
|Chicago
|36
|34
|.514
|7½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|Cincinnati
|32
|36
|.471
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|44
|26
|.629
|—
|San Diego
|35
|33
|.515
|8
|Arizona
|35
|34
|.507
|8½
|San Francisco
|28
|42
|.400
|16
|Colorado
|26
|44
|.371
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Seattle 10, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, Detroit 2
Baltimore 7, San Diego 3
Boston 10, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Minnesota 9, St. Louis 8
Houston 10, Kansas City 8
L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 3
Athletics 6, Colorado 4
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 5-2) at Washington (Mikolas 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1) at Toronto (Corbin 2-3), 1:37 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 9-3), 1:40 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-1) at Kansas City (Kolek 3-1), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 6-4) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-7) at Boston (Early 5-4), 7:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Seattle 10, Washington 2
Miami 8, Pittsburgh 3
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 0
Baltimore 7, San Diego 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 5
Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2
Minnesota 9, St. Louis 8
Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 1
Athletics 6, Colorado 4
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Meyer 6-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5), 12:15 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.
Seattle (Hancock 5-2) at Washington (Mikolas 1-5), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2) at Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Sugano 6-4) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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