All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 26 .606 — New York 41 27 .603…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 26 .606 — New York 41 27 .603 — Toronto 34 36 .486 8 Baltimore 34 37 .479 8½ Boston 28 39 .418 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 37 31 .544 — Cleveland 38 33 .535 ½ Minnesota 32 39 .451 6½ Detroit 29 41 .414 9 Kansas City 28 42 .400 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 37 34 .521 — Athletics 34 35 .493 2 Texas 34 35 .493 2 Houston 32 39 .451 5 Los Angeles 28 42 .400 8½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 24 .652 — Philadelphia 37 32 .536 8 Miami 35 35 .500 10½ Washington 35 35 .500 10½ New York 31 38 .449 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 42 25 .627 — St. Louis 37 30 .552 5 Chicago 36 34 .514 7½ Pittsburgh 35 35 .500 8½ Cincinnati 32 36 .471 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 44 26 .629 — San Diego 35 33 .515 8 Arizona 35 34 .507 8½ San Francisco 28 42 .400 16 Colorado 26 44 .371 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Seattle 10, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, Detroit 2

Baltimore 7, San Diego 3

Boston 10, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Minnesota 9, St. Louis 8

Houston 10, Kansas City 8

L.A. Angels 4, Tampa Bay 3

Athletics 6, Colorado 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 5-2) at Washington (Mikolas 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1) at Toronto (Corbin 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 2-3) at Cleveland (Williams 9-3), 1:40 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-1) at Kansas City (Kolek 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 6-4) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2), 4:07 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-7) at Boston (Early 5-4), 7:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Seattle 10, Washington 2

Miami 8, Pittsburgh 3

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 0

Baltimore 7, San Diego 3

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 8, L.A. Dodgers 2

Arizona 5, Cincinnati 2

Minnesota 9, St. Louis 8

Chicago Cubs 5, San Francisco 1

Athletics 6, Colorado 4

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Meyer 6-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 6-5), 12:15 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 3-3) at Baltimore (Rogers 3-6), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Hancock 5-2) at Washington (Mikolas 1-5), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 3-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peralta 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sheehan 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Fedde 1-5), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 8-2) at Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (McGreevy 3-5) at Minnesota (Bradley 5-3), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Sugano 6-4) at Athletics (Ginn 4-3), 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Rea 5-4) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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