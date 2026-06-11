All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 25 .615 — New York 41 26 .612…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 40 25 .615 — New York 41 26 .612 — Toronto 33 36 .478 9 Baltimore 32 37 .464 10 Boston 27 39 .409 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 36 31 .537 — Cleveland 37 33 .529 ½ Minnesota 31 38 .449 6 Detroit 28 40 .412 8½ Kansas City 28 40 .412 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 36 33 .522 — Texas 33 34 .493 2 Athletics 33 35 .485 2½ Houston 31 39 .443 5½ Los Angeles 27 42 .391 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 23 .662 — Philadelphia 37 31 .544 8 Washington 35 34 .507 10½ Miami 33 35 .485 12 New York 29 38 .433 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 41 25 .621 — St. Louis 37 28 .569 3½ Pittsburgh 35 33 .515 7 Chicago 34 34 .500 8 Cincinnati 32 35 .478 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 43 25 .632 — San Diego 35 32 .522 7½ Arizona 34 33 .507 8½ San Francisco 28 41 .406 15½ Colorado 26 42 .382 17

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 4

Baltimore 7, Seattle 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 4

Texas 6, Kansas City 4, 10 innings

Athletics 4, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Washington (Littell 6-4), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 0-4) at Baltimore (Baz 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Flaherty 1-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-7), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Leiter 3-5) at Boston (Gray 7-1), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-4) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-3), 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Imai 3-3) at Kansas City (Avila 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 1-1), 9:38 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4

San Francisco 11, Washington 10

Miami 8, Arizona 0

Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 8

St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 4

Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Athletics 4, Milwaukee 3

Thursday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Washington (Littell 6-4), 6:45 p.m.

San Diego (Canning 0-4) at Baltimore (Baz 3-6), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Painter 1-7) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 7-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-6), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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