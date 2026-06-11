All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|40
|25
|.615
|—
|New York
|41
|26
|.612
|—
|Toronto
|33
|36
|.478
|9
|Baltimore
|32
|37
|.464
|10
|Boston
|27
|39
|.409
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|36
|31
|.537
|—
|Cleveland
|37
|33
|.529
|½
|Minnesota
|31
|38
|.449
|6
|Detroit
|28
|40
|.412
|8½
|Kansas City
|28
|40
|.412
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|33
|.522
|—
|Texas
|33
|34
|.493
|2
|Athletics
|33
|35
|.485
|2½
|Houston
|31
|39
|.443
|5½
|Los Angeles
|27
|42
|.391
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|23
|.662
|—
|Philadelphia
|37
|31
|.544
|8
|Washington
|35
|34
|.507
|10½
|Miami
|33
|35
|.485
|12
|New York
|29
|38
|.433
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|25
|.621
|—
|St. Louis
|37
|28
|.569
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|33
|.515
|7
|Chicago
|34
|34
|.500
|8
|Cincinnati
|32
|35
|.478
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|25
|.632
|—
|San Diego
|35
|32
|.522
|7½
|Arizona
|34
|33
|.507
|8½
|San Francisco
|28
|41
|.406
|15½
|Colorado
|26
|42
|.382
|17
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 4
Baltimore 7, Seattle 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 4
Texas 6, Kansas City 4, 10 innings
Athletics 4, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Angels 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Washington (Littell 6-4), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 0-4) at Baltimore (Baz 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Flaherty 1-7) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Leiter 3-5) at Boston (Gray 7-1), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-4) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-3), 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Imai 3-3) at Kansas City (Avila 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-3) at L.A. Angels (Aldegheri 1-1), 9:38 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 10:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego 5, Cincinnati 4
San Francisco 11, Washington 10
Miami 8, Arizona 0
Pittsburgh 9, L.A. Dodgers 8
St. Louis 9, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Atlanta 1
Philadelphia 7, Toronto 4
Colorado 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Athletics 4, Milwaukee 3
Thursday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Washington (Littell 6-4), 6:45 p.m.
San Diego (Canning 0-4) at Baltimore (Baz 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Rodriguez 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Burke 3-3), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Painter 1-7) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 7-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Leahy 5-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Athletics (Jump 2-1), 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2) at San Francisco (Roupp 5-6), 10:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.