All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 25 .609 — New York 40 26 .606…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 25 .609 — New York 40 26 .606 — Toronto 33 35 .485 8 Baltimore 31 37 .456 10 Boston 27 38 .415 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 32 .536 — Chicago 35 31 .530 ½ Minnesota 30 38 .441 6½ Detroit 28 39 .418 8 Kansas City 28 39 .418 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 36 32 .529 — Texas 32 34 .485 3 Athletics 32 35 .478 3½ Houston 31 38 .449 5½ Los Angeles 26 42 .382 10

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 45 22 .672 — Philadelphia 36 31 .537 9 Washington 35 33 .515 10½ Miami 32 35 .478 13 New York 29 37 .439 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 41 24 .631 — St. Louis 36 28 .563 4½ Chicago 34 33 .507 8 Pittsburgh 34 33 .507 8 Cincinnati 32 34 .485 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 43 24 .642 — Arizona 34 32 .515 8½ San Diego 34 32 .515 8½ San Francisco 27 41 .397 16½ Colorado 25 42 .373 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2

Seattle 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Detroit 10, Minnesota 4

Kansas City 5, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 1

Athletics 7, Milwaukee 5

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota (Matthews 2-3) at Detroit (Montero 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Rocker 2-5) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2

Miami 10, Arizona 6

L.A. Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings

Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Athletics 7, Milwaukee 5

Washington 6, San Francisco 3

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 5-4) at Miami (Phillips 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Dobbins 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

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