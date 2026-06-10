All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|New York
|40
|26
|.606
|—
|Toronto
|33
|35
|.485
|8
|Baltimore
|31
|37
|.456
|10
|Boston
|27
|38
|.415
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|32
|.536
|—
|Chicago
|35
|31
|.530
|½
|Minnesota
|30
|38
|.441
|6½
|Detroit
|28
|39
|.418
|8
|Kansas City
|28
|39
|.418
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|36
|32
|.529
|—
|Texas
|32
|34
|.485
|3
|Athletics
|32
|35
|.478
|3½
|Houston
|31
|38
|.449
|5½
|Los Angeles
|26
|42
|.382
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|45
|22
|.672
|—
|Philadelphia
|36
|31
|.537
|9
|Washington
|35
|33
|.515
|10½
|Miami
|32
|35
|.478
|13
|New York
|29
|37
|.439
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|41
|24
|.631
|—
|St. Louis
|36
|28
|.563
|4½
|Chicago
|34
|33
|.507
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|33
|.507
|8
|Cincinnati
|32
|34
|.485
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|43
|24
|.642
|—
|Arizona
|34
|32
|.515
|8½
|San Diego
|34
|32
|.515
|8½
|San Francisco
|27
|41
|.397
|16½
|Colorado
|25
|42
|.373
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 3
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Cleveland 2
Seattle 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Detroit 10, Minnesota 4
Kansas City 5, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 1
Athletics 7, Milwaukee 5
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota (Matthews 2-3) at Detroit (Montero 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Rocker 2-5) at Kansas City (Wacha 4-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 5-4) at Baltimore (Bradish 3-7), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Toronto 3, Philadelphia 2
Miami 10, Arizona 6
L.A. Dodgers 12, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Atlanta 5, 10 innings
Colorado 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Athletics 7, Milwaukee 5
Washington 6, San Francisco 3
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 3, 11 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 9:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 5-4) at Miami (Phillips 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Dobbins 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Scott 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Feltner 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Pérez 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
San Diego at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Cincinnati, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
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