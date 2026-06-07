All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|New York
|37
|26
|.587
|1
|Baltimore
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Toronto
|31
|34
|.477
|8
|Boston
|27
|35
|.435
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|29
|.561
|—
|Chicago
|34
|30
|.531
|2
|Minnesota
|30
|36
|.455
|7
|Detroit
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
|Kansas City
|26
|39
|.400
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|34
|31
|.523
|—
|Texas
|31
|33
|.484
|2½
|Athletics
|30
|34
|.469
|3½
|Houston
|30
|36
|.455
|4½
|Los Angeles
|24
|41
|.369
|10
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|44
|21
|.677
|—
|Philadelphia
|34
|30
|.531
|9½
|Washington
|33
|32
|.508
|11
|Miami
|30
|35
|.462
|14
|New York
|28
|36
|.438
|15½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|39
|23
|.629
|—
|St. Louis
|34
|28
|.548
|5
|Chicago
|34
|31
|.523
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|34
|31
|.523
|6½
|Cincinnati
|31
|32
|.492
|8½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|42
|23
|.646
|—
|San Diego
|33
|30
|.524
|8
|Arizona
|33
|31
|.516
|8½
|San Francisco
|26
|39
|.400
|16
|Colorado
|24
|41
|.369
|18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 4, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2
Toronto 6, Baltimore 4
Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Tampa Bay 3
Houston 13, Athletics 2
Cleveland 6, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Seattle (Hancock 4-2) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Early 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1) at Cleveland (Williams 9-3), 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at Toronto (Corbin 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Arrighetti 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Washington 6, Arizona 1
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 3
Miami 4, Tampa Bay 3
Milwaukee 7, Colorado 1
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at Toronto (Corbin 2-2), 7:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3) at San Diego (Buehler 3-3), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 1-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.
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