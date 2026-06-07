All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 24 .607 — New York 37 26 .587…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 24 .607 — New York 37 26 .587 1 Baltimore 31 34 .477 8 Toronto 31 34 .477 8 Boston 27 35 .435 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 37 29 .561 — Chicago 34 30 .531 2 Minnesota 30 36 .455 7 Detroit 26 39 .400 10½ Kansas City 26 39 .400 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 34 31 .523 — Texas 31 33 .484 2½ Athletics 30 34 .469 3½ Houston 30 36 .455 4½ Los Angeles 24 41 .369 10

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 44 21 .677 — Philadelphia 34 30 .531 9½ Washington 33 32 .508 11 Miami 30 35 .462 14 New York 28 36 .438 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 39 23 .629 — St. Louis 34 28 .548 5 Chicago 34 31 .523 6½ Pittsburgh 34 31 .523 6½ Cincinnati 31 32 .492 8½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 42 23 .646 — San Diego 33 30 .524 8 Arizona 33 31 .516 8½ San Francisco 26 39 .400 16 Colorado 24 41 .369 18

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 4, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Minnesota 2

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 13, Athletics 2

Cleveland 6, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Seattle (Hancock 4-2) at Baltimore (Bassitt 4-4), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Early 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Matz 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1) at Cleveland (Williams 9-3), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at Toronto (Corbin 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Arrighetti 7-1) at L.A. Angels (Rodriguez 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Washington 6, Arizona 1

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Philadelphia 3

Miami 4, Tampa Bay 3

Milwaukee 7, Colorado 1

San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Sánchez 7-2) at Toronto (Corbin 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 4-3) at San Diego (Buehler 3-3), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 1-5) at San Francisco (Webb 3-4), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Harrison 7-1) at Athletics (Springs 3-6), 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Athletics, 10:05 p.m.

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