All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 — New York 37 25 .597…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 — New York 37 25 .597 ½ Baltimore 30 33 .476 8 Toronto 30 33 .476 8 Boston 26 35 .426 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 28 .563 — Chicago 33 29 .532 2 Minnesota 29 35 .453 7 Detroit 25 38 .397 10½ Kansas City 25 38 .397 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 30 .524 — Athletics 30 32 .484 2½ Texas 30 32 .484 2½ Houston 28 36 .438 5½ Los Angeles 24 39 .381 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 42 21 .667 — Philadelphia 33 29 .532 8½ Washington 31 32 .492 11 Miami 29 34 .460 13 New York 27 35 .435 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 23 .617 — Pittsburgh 34 29 .540 4½ St. Louis 32 28 .533 5 Chicago 33 30 .524 5½ Cincinnati 31 30 .508 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 23 .635 — Arizona 33 29 .532 6½ San Diego 32 29 .525 7 San Francisco 25 38 .397 15 Colorado 24 39 .381 16

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 8, Boston 2

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 6

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Montero 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Avila 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics (Morris 0-0) at Houston (Imai 2-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Suarez 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 0-7) at Texas (Leiter 3-4), 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 12, Milwaukee 9

Toronto 7, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 6

Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1

Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Roupp 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-2) at Atlanta (Strider 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Littell 5-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Misiorowski 6-2) at Colorado (Gordon 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-4), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4) at San Diego (Canning 0-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m.

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