All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|New York
|37
|25
|.597
|½
|Baltimore
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Toronto
|30
|33
|.476
|8
|Boston
|26
|35
|.426
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|28
|.563
|—
|Chicago
|33
|29
|.532
|2
|Minnesota
|29
|35
|.453
|7
|Detroit
|25
|38
|.397
|10½
|Kansas City
|25
|38
|.397
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Athletics
|30
|32
|.484
|2½
|Texas
|30
|32
|.484
|2½
|Houston
|28
|36
|.438
|5½
|Los Angeles
|24
|39
|.381
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|42
|21
|.667
|—
|Philadelphia
|33
|29
|.532
|8½
|Washington
|31
|32
|.492
|11
|Miami
|29
|34
|.460
|13
|New York
|27
|35
|.435
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Pittsburgh
|34
|29
|.540
|4½
|St. Louis
|32
|28
|.533
|5
|Chicago
|33
|30
|.524
|5½
|Cincinnati
|31
|30
|.508
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|23
|.635
|—
|Arizona
|33
|29
|.532
|6½
|San Diego
|32
|29
|.525
|7
|San Francisco
|25
|38
|.397
|15
|Colorado
|24
|39
|.381
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Cleveland 1
Baltimore 8, Boston 2
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 6
Kansas City 8, Minnesota 6
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Seattle (Miller 1-0) at Detroit (Montero 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Avila 1-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 4-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 3-6) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
Athletics (Morris 0-0) at Houston (Imai 2-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Suarez 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 7-1), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 0-7) at Texas (Leiter 3-4), 7:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia 6, San Diego 4
San Francisco 12, Milwaukee 9
Toronto 7, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Athletics 6
Pittsburgh 5, Houston 1
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Roupp 5-6) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2), 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Burke 2-3) at Philadelphia (Painter 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 5-2) at Atlanta (Strider 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-2) at Miami (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Littell 5-4) at Arizona (Rodriguez 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Misiorowski 6-2) at Colorado (Gordon 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kochanowicz 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 5-4), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 3-4) at San Diego (Canning 0-4), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 8:30 p.m.
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