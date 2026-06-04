All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 — New York 36 25 .590…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 23 .610 — New York 36 25 .590 1 Baltimore 29 33 .468 8½ Toronto 29 33 .468 8½ Boston 26 34 .433 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 27 .571 — Chicago 33 29 .532 2½ Minnesota 29 34 .460 7 Detroit 25 38 .397 11 Kansas City 24 38 .387 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 33 30 .524 — Athletics 30 31 .492 2 Texas 30 32 .484 2½ Houston 28 35 .444 5 Los Angeles 24 39 .381 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 42 20 .677 — Philadelphia 32 29 .525 9½ Washington 31 32 .492 11½ Miami 29 34 .460 13½ New York 27 35 .435 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 37 22 .627 — St. Louis 32 28 .533 5½ Pittsburgh 33 29 .532 5½ Chicago 32 30 .516 6½ Cincinnati 31 30 .508 7

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 40 22 .645 — San Diego 32 28 .533 7 Arizona 32 29 .525 7½ San Francisco 24 38 .387 16 Colorado 24 39 .381 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, Texas 3

Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9

L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 5-3) at Detroit (Valdez 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Gray 6-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Young 3-1) at Toronto (Yesavage 2-2), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-2) at Miami (Phillips 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics (Perkins 2-2) at Houston (Lambert 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Messick 6-1) at Texas (Rocker 2-5), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Wacha 4-3) at Minnesota (Matthews 1-3), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 7, Toronto 3

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 5, Texas 3

Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9

L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Ray 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Brown 2-2), 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kay 5-1) at Philadelphia (Luzardo 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 4-2) at Miami (Phillips 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-2) at Atlanta (Pérez 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Singer 2-5) at St. Louis (Leahy 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 1-4) at Colorado (Feltner 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scott 1-0) at San Diego (King 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Griffin 6-2) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Sasaki 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

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