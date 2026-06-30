Barcelona and Monaco agree transfer deal for former teen prodigy Ansu Fati

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Monaco have agreed a deal for former teen prodigy Ansu Fati to permanently leave…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Monaco have agreed a deal for former teen prodigy Ansu Fati to permanently leave the Spanish club.

Barcelona made the announcement Tuesday without giving details but said it will retain a percentage of any future sale.

The 23-year-old forward had already spent the 2025-26 season on loan with French club Monaco.

Fati’s tenure with Barcelona ends with 123 appearances and 29 goals with the first team.

He joined Barcelona’s youth teams at age 10 in 2012. His official debut with the first team was in the 2019-20 season, at age 16.

In 2019, Fati became one of the youngest players ever to score in the Spanish league for Barcelona.

He also previously held the record as Spain’s youngest ever scorer.

In the second half of the 2023-24 season, he featured for Premier League club Brighton.

“Barcelona would like to thank Ansu Fati publicly for his commitment, dedication and his contribution during his time as a Blaugrana, and wishes him all the best for the future both on and off the field,” Barcelona said.

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