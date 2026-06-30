Banged-up Cubs place utilityman Matt Shaw and right-hander Ethan Roberts on the IL

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Cubs placed utilityman Matt Shaw and right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list on…

CHICAGO (AP) — The banged-up Chicago Cubs placed utilityman Matt Shaw and right-hander Ethan Roberts on the injured list on Monday.

Shaw has a sprained left hand and Roberts is out because of elbow inflammation. Outfielder Kevin Alcántara and right-hander Gavin Hollowell were recalled from Triple-A Iowa before a 3-2 victory over San Diego in the opener of a three-game series.

The 24-year-old Shaw was on the IL from May 20 to June 9 because of mid-back tightness. He hit .257 with two homers and eight RBIs in 14 games after he was activated from the IL.

“I think there’s a world where he’s swinging a bat by the weekend,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think as soon as we get the inflammation out, we think we can move forward pretty quickly, so there’s a chance that one’s a minimum (stint).”

Shaw had been serving as Chicago’s primary right fielder since Seiya Suzuki hurt his right knee on June 13. Counsell said veteran Michael Conforto will get more regular time in right with Shaw out. Conforto hit an RBI single in the victory over the Padres.

The 28-year-old Roberts is the 13th Cubs pitcher on the IL. He has a 4.21 ERA in a career-high 23 appearances out of the bullpen. He pitched in 11 games in June.

“Ethan’s been one of the guys that has pitched a lot,” Counsell said. “I don’t think we have anything serious here, but it’s just, we got to give him a break, basically.”

Counsell said closer Daniel Palencia could begin throwing this week. The right-hander was placed on the IL on June 16 with elbow inflammation.

Starter Jameson Taillon is scheduled to throw live batting practice against Chicago hitters on Tuesday. The veteran right-hander strained his left hamstring in the second inning of a 2-1 loss to San Francisco on June 7.

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