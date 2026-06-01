Aziaha James scores 18 off the bench and the Wings beat the Storm 79-56

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aziaha James scored 18 points off the bench, Paige Bueckers had 10 points, nine rebounds and…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aziaha James scored 18 points off the bench, Paige Bueckers had 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 79-56 on Monday night.

Bueckers scored all 10 of her points in the first half to help Dallas lead 36-25. She finished the game 4 of 12 from the field as the Wings shot just 36%.

Dallas began the third quarter on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 44-25. Seattle did not make its first field goal of the second half until the 5:39 mark of the third.

Four other starters for Dallas (6-3) finished with nine points. Arike Ogunbowale was just 2 of 13 from the field and Maddy Siegrist made 3 of her 10 attempts. Jessica Shepard grabbed eight rebounds to help Dallas outrebound Seattle 48-36.

Flau’jae Johnson led Seattle (3-7) with 16 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 39.7 seconds left. Natisha Hiedeman added 11 points. Johnson became the second rookie guard in WNBA history to reach 15 blocks in 10 games, joining Elena Delle Donne.

Seattle also struggled from the floor, making just 20 of 61 field goals (33%) — including 4 of 19 from distance.

Up next

Seattle hosts Phoenix on Wednesday.

Dallas is at Los Angeles on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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