MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -145 Detroit +121 at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110 at…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -145 Detroit +121 at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110 at N.Y YANKEES -206 Cleveland +171 Chicago White Sox -118 at MINNESOTA -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -130 San Diego +110 at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF at MILWAUKEE -184 San Francisco +153 LA Dodgers -123 at ARIZONA +103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CINCINNATI -124 Kansas City +106 at ATLANTA -128 Toronto +108 Texas -111 at ST. LOUIS -108 Athletics -123 at CHICAGO CUBS +103 Pittsburgh -115 at HOUSTON -104 at LA ANGELS -159 Colorado +133 at SEATTLE -152 N.Y Mets +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CAROLINA -152 Vegas +127

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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