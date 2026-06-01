Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2026, 5:11 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -145 Detroit +121
at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110
at N.Y YANKEES -206 Cleveland +171
Chicago White Sox -118 at MINNESOTA -101

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -130 San Diego +110
at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF
at MILWAUKEE -184 San Francisco +153
LA Dodgers -123 at ARIZONA +103

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CINCINNATI -124 Kansas City +106
at ATLANTA -128 Toronto +108
Texas -111 at ST. LOUIS -108
Athletics -123 at CHICAGO CUBS +103
Pittsburgh -115 at HOUSTON -104
at LA ANGELS -159 Colorado +133
at SEATTLE -152 N.Y Mets +128

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -152 Vegas +127

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up