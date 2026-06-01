MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -145 Detroit +121 at BOSTON -130 Baltimore +110 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-145
|Detroit
|+121
|at BOSTON
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-206
|Cleveland
|+171
|Chicago White Sox
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|-101
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-184
|San Francisco
|+153
|LA Dodgers
|-123
|at ARIZONA
|+103
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|-124
|Kansas City
|+106
|at ATLANTA
|-128
|Toronto
|+108
|Texas
|-111
|at ST. LOUIS
|-108
|Athletics
|-123
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+103
|Pittsburgh
|-115
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-159
|Colorado
|+133
|at SEATTLE
|-152
|N.Y Mets
|+128
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-152
|Vegas
|+127
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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