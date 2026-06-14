Australia 2, Turkiye 0

Turkiye 0 0 — 0 Australia 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, Australia, Irankunda, (Okon-Engstler), 27th minute. Second Half_2, Australia,…

Turkiye 0 0 — 0 Australia 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, Australia, Irankunda, (Okon-Engstler), 27th minute.

Second Half_2, Australia, Metcalfe, 75th.

Goalies_Turkiye, Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir; Australia, Patrick Beach, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo.

Yellow Cards_Akgun, Turkiye, 86th.

Referee_Jesus Valenzuela Saez. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.

A_52,497.

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