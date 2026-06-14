Australia 2, Turkiye 0

|Turkiye
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Australia
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Australia, Irankunda, (Okon-Engstler), 27th minute.
Second Half_2, Australia, Metcalfe, 75th.
Goalies_Turkiye, Ugurcan Cakir, Mert Gunok, Altay Bayindir; Australia, Patrick Beach, Mathew Ryan, Paul Izzo.
Yellow Cards_Akgun, Turkiye, 86th.
Referee_Jesus Valenzuela Saez. Assistant Referees_Jorge Urrego, Tulio Moreno, Tatiana Guzman. 4th Official_Kevin Ortega Pimentel.
A_52,497.
___
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.