Astros place utilityman LaMonte Wade Jr. on 10-day IL with right hamstring strain

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros placed LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Houston Astros placed LaMonte Wade Jr. on the 10-day injured list Tuesday because of a right hamstring strain, less than a week after the team signed the veteran utilityman to bolster its offensive production from the left side.

The 32-year-old Wade went 4 for 12 with one homer, two doubles and four RBIs in his first four games with the Astros after opting out of his deal with Triple-A Charlotte in the Chicago White Sox organization this month and signing with Houston last Thursday.

Wade started in left field and hit an RBI double in the sixth inning of Monday night’s 5-4, 10-inning win over the Los Angeles Angels, but hobbled into second base and was removed from the game.

“Wade is going to take a little bit longer,” Astros manager Joe Espada said before Tuesday night’s game against the Angels. “His diagnosis is not encouraging, but we’re going to see how he progresses.”

Houston recalled outfielder Joey Loperfido from Triple-A Sugar Land to replace Wade on the roster.

Wade, who can play all three outfield positions and first base, is a .236 career hitter with 56 homers, 189 RBIs and a .734 OPS in eight major league seasons with the Twins, Giants, Angels and Astros.

“The quality of his at-bats, having that lefty bat off the bench … (it’s tough) to have that weapon taken away from us,” Espada said. “But we’ll get him treated and get him back in the lineup because I really liked what he was doing and the way he was going about it. It was a good piece.”

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