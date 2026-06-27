Another right back down for England at the World Cup as Jarell Quansah exits with ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — England is down another right back at the World Cup after Jarell Quansah injured his…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — England is down another right back at the World Cup after Jarell Quansah injured his right ankle during the team’s group play final against Panama on Saturday.

Coach Thomas Tuchel said after England’s 2-0 victory that Quansah had a “classic ankle twist” and was elevating his right leg and icing the ankle.

“He’s in pain,” Tuchel said. “He said he had it before, and it was a matter of days. He hopes that it stays like this, but at the moment it’s just too painful.”

Reece James, who Quansah replaced at the position, was already out of the lineup because of a hamstring injury.

Quansah was injured in the 59th minute when he got tangled up with Panama’s José Luis Rodríguez, and the two players remained down writhing in pain for quite some time. Quansah was even given a yellow card by the referee while on the field asking for medical attention.

It’s unclear if Quansah or James will be ready to go for England’s round of 32 game Wednesday as the knockout stage gets underway.

“It will be a tight race for Reece James (and) it will be now a very tight race for Quansah, so I’m worried about these two,” Tuchel said, acknowledging he was concerned about depth at right back. “We have another injury on the position. We will do everything. … But, in general, it’s our job to find solutions, and we will find solutions in four days.”

England is dealing with several players being banged up, which Jude Bellingham said is to be expected.

“A couple lads had to be looked after today, which is completely normal after the long seasons that everyone’s had,” Bellingham said after scoring and assisting on Harry Kane’s goal against Panama. “We have to look after each other.”

Veteran midfielder Jordan Henderson said he and his teammates will have to see how the injuries go but did not want to make any excuses at this stage.

“Everybody has got to be ready to play whenever needed,” Henderson said. “And that’s why it’s important the whole squad is ready to go.”

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