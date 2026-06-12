Amanda Moll wins pole vault over sister Hana and Washington takes lead at NCAA track and field meet

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Washington’s Amanda Moll cleared 15 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the pole vault to set a…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Washington’s Amanda Moll cleared 15 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the pole vault to set a collegiate record and clinch the title over her sister Hana Moll – the indoor champion — and the Huskies took the team lead on Thursday at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Hana won the pole vault title at last year’s championships with a collegiate record of her own.

Six other champions were crowned on Day 2, with Washinton’s 18 points ahead of Iowa State’s 15 and Nebraska’s 14.

Iowa State’s Mercyline Kirwa won the 10,000 meters, beating the collegiate record holder and last year’s champion with a time of 31 minutes, 54.88 seconds. Kirwa closed in 1:01.84 over the final 400 meters, outpacing BYU’s Jane Hedengren and New Mexico’s Pamela Kosgei for the fourth 10k title in program history.

Nebraska’s Axelina Johansson won the shot put with the third-furthest throw in NCAA history at 65-4 1/4. She secured a season sweep in the shot put and her fourth career title.

McKyla Van Der Westhuizen became Rice’s first NCAA champion since Jason Colwick swept the men’s pole vault in 2009 and the first women’s champion since Allison Beckford won the indoor 400 meters in 2002. Van Der Westhuizen won the javelin with a final-round throw of 199-8.

Stanford’s Alyssa Jones won the long jump with a 23-2 for a championship meet record, and Texas State’s Elisabet Rut Runarsdottir had a personal-best 240-1 throw to secure her second national title in the hammer.

In the only men’s event of the day, BYU’s Ben Barton won the decathlon crown with 8,169 points — just nine more than Louisville’s Kenneth Byrd.

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