A’ja Wilson has a WNBA first with 30 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 blocks in Aces’ win over Sky

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to become the first player…

CHICAGO (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 30 points, 15 rebounds, four steals and three blocks to become the first player in WNBA history to reach those marks in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 107-99 on Sunday.

Wilson shot 8 for 14 from the field and 13 for 16 from the foul line for Las Vegas (14-5), which improved to 8-2 on the road. It was her 99th career game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds. Only Tina Charles has more with 109.

Jackie Young added 28 points and eight assists for the Aces. She was 9 for 14 from the field and made four 3-pointers. Chelsea Gray had 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Chennedy Carter scored 11 off the bench.

Las Vegas and Chicago were tied at 31 after the first quarter before the Aces outscored the Sky 30-19 in the second to take a 61-50 halftime lead they never surrendered.

Azura Stevens and Kamilla Cardoso each scored 24 points for Chicago (6-13). Cardoso went 10 for 15 from the field and had eight rebounds, while Stevens made three 3-pointers.

Las Vegas is 4-1 in its last five games.

Up next

Aces: Visit the New York Liberty on Tuesday.

Sky: Travel to the Las Vegas Aces on Friday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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