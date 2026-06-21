Aces surge past Valkyries as Jackie Young shines in a 21-2 run

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 points and A’Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 21 points and A’Ja Wilson added 19 points and nine rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces cruise to a 92-73 victory over the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday.

Young did not have a turnover and made 9 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. She handed out five assists to pass Becky Hammon for second place on the Aces’ all-time list with 1,136 — trailing only the 1,179 of Chelsea Gray, who picked up nine assists to go with 15 points.

NaLyssa Smith and reserve Jewell Loyd both scored 14 for the Aces (12-4), who have won eight of their last nine overall.

Cecilia Zandalasini had 12 points to lead the Valkyries (10-7), who missed 19 of their first 20 shots from 3-point range.

MYSTICS 84, LYNX 79

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sonia Citron had 21 points and Kiki Iriafen added 17, hitting a go-ahead basket late for a second straight game, to help Washington beat Minnesota.

Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles had a three-point play to spark a 7-0 run for a 76-70 lead with 2:30 left to play.

Washington rookie Cotie McMahon answered with a 3-pointer and Iriafen followed with two straight baskets in a 12-0 run as the Mystics (8-7) took an 82-76 lead. Citron sank four free throws in the final six seconds to clinch a season-high third straight victory. McMahon had 15 points and five assists off the bench. Iriafen had a go-ahead basket in a win over the New York Liberty last time out.

Miles, the No. 2 overall selection in this year’s draft, led the Lynx (13-4) with 22 points and Natasha Howard scored 20. Courtney Williams added 13 points and Kayla McBride scored 12.

SPARKS 98, LIBERTY 97

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Los Angeles to a victory over New York on the anniversary of the league’s first game that featured the same two teams.

The Sparks, who lost that inaugural game to the Liberty in 1997, trailed by 17 points in the third quarter before rallying behind Ogwumike, who finished with 24 points.

On the final play, Erica Wheeler drove and passed it out to Ogwumike who calmly sank the 3-pointer just before the buzzer from the wing. Breanna Stewart had made one of two from the foul line with just under 9 seconds left to give New York a two-point lead.

Ogwumike had 12 of her points in the final 3:50, including a 3-pointer to tie the game at 93 with 1:27 left. The Liberty led 95-93 when Stewart, who was shooting 87.5% from the foul line coming into the game, went to the line with 26.7 seconds left. She made one of two free throws.

Rae Burrell then hit two free throws after she was fouled with 10.3 seconds left. Stewart was fouled a second later and again missed one of the free throws.

With no timeouts left, Wheeler went up the floor and set up the fantastic finish.

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