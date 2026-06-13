Aces beat the Lynx 100-97 to take the West lead in the Commissioner’s Cup

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds to offset a career-high 29 points from Minnesota…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds to offset a career-high 29 points from Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Lynx 100-97 on Saturday night to take the West lead in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Wilson and Chelsea Gray each made two free throws shots in the final 20.5 seconds to help Las Vegas (10-3) win its sixth straight. The top team in the East will play the best in the West on June 30 for the Cup championship.

Minnesota (10-3) had won eight in a row. Miles had 12 points in the fourth quarter. The point guard drew a foul on Wilson and finished the three-point play to give the Lynx a 94-93 lead with 48 seconds left.

Kayla McBride fouled Jewell Loyd behind the arc and she made all three for a 96-94 lead.

Miles made her third 3-pointer for a 97-96 lead with 24.5 seconds left, but missed a 3 with a chance to tie with seven seconds to go. Courtney Williams then missed a 3 in the final second.

FEVER 85, SUN 75

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Sophie Cunningham hit three 3-pointers and scored the final 11 points for Indiana, helping the Fever beat Connecticut to improve to 4-1 in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Caitlin Clark had 25 points and five assists as Indiana (8-5) closed within a half-game of East-leading New York in Cup play, with the top teams in each conference playing for the title June 30.

Clark made her fifth 3-pointer — following an offensive foul on Brittney Griner — for a 72-65 lead with 5:22 left to play.

Saniya Rivers and Griner had back-to-back baskets and Kennedy Burke hit a free throw after Clark was called for a technical foul to cut it to 74-72 with 2:30 remaining.

Cunningham, who subbed in with 3:56 left, grabbed a missed shot by Rivers following the technical, then hit two straight from distance for her first points of the game. She drove for a layup to put the Fever up 82-72 and hit another 3 with 23 seconds left to finish off a personal game-ending 11-3 run.

Kelsey Mitchell added 19 points and five assists for Indiana, which has won three in a row for the second time this season. Aliyah Boston had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa finished with 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench to pace the Sun (2-13). They have lost five in a row and are 0-5 in the tournament.

FIRE 84, WINGS 83

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored 20 points, Emily Engstler made the second of two free throws with two seconds left and Portland beat Dallas in Commissioner’s Cup play to end a four-game losing streak.

Carleton was 6 of 10 from 3-point range to help expansion Portland (7-8) to its first Commissioner’s Cup win in its fifth try. Megan Gustafson had 16 points and Engstler scored 11. Sarah Ashlee Barker and Carla Leite added 10 points.

Arike Ogunbowale led Dallas (8-5) with 22 points. Azzi Fudd had 18 points, Aziaha James scored 17 points, and Jessica Shepard had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Wings are 3-2 in Cup play with two games left before the June 30 championship game between the top teams in the Eastern and Western conferences.

Shepard had a three-point play to give Dallas a 76-73 lead and Fudd had a three-point play for a 83-81 lead with 19 seconds remaining. Leiter drove for a tying layup seven seconds later before Engstler won it at the foul line.

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