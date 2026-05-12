World Cup-bound Iraq gets FIFA approval for 2 new players from clubs in US and Scotland

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup -bound Iraq has two new players for possible selection after FIFA approved eligibility for Nashville…

ZURICH (AP) — World Cup -bound Iraq has two new players for possible selection after FIFA approved eligibility for Nashville SC midfielder Ahmed Qasem and Dundee United defender Dario Naamo.

Both comply with FIFA rules for a binding change of national eligibility because of family ties to Iraq. The national team qualified in March for its first World Cup in 40 years despite travel problems during the Middle East conflict.

It’s in a tough World Cup group that includes France, Norway and Senegal, who all feature stellar forwards in Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland and Sadio Mané.

Iraq coach Graham Arnold previously led his native Australia at the 2022 World Cup and now can pick two more players nurtured in Europe.

The 22-year-old Qasem was born in Sweden and represented that country at youth level through the Under-21s.

He moved to Major League Soccer team Nashville last year from Elfsborg.

The 20-year-old Naamo was born in Finland and was still playing for its Under-21 team in March.

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