WNBA rescinds Paige Bueckers’ technical foul from the Atlanta game

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers was happy her technical foul from Friday night’s game against Atlanta was rescinded by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers was happy her technical foul from Friday night’s game against Atlanta was rescinded by the league on Sunday.

Not only did it save her the $500 fine, but more importantly it kept her with none for the season which was important for her “bet” with Dallas teammate Alysha Clark. The two have a friendly wager that Bueckers wouldn’t get one this season.

“I’m glad to get that one back,” Bueckers said smiling before the Dallas Wings faced New York.

Bueckers was given the technical foul as her team was rallying against Atlanta and the second-year player was clapping aggressively. She was astonished to learn that she had received a technical for it.

“I was hyped and showing passion and joy and I got penalized for that,” Bueckers said at practice on Saturday.

Bueckers then joked that she would have done a lot more if she knew that was going to earn her a tech.

The former UConn great went on to say that she understands that officials have a hard job.

“I know they’re putting an emphasis on controlling the game more, not letting it get to be a bloodbath as much as it was last year,” she said. “So I feel like they’re putting an emphasis on that this season.”

Clark said that she helped Bueckers get it rescinded

“I gave her a little something to send in with it,” Clark said. “I just felt it wasn’t warranted. If I’m going to win money out of her I want it to be legit. I want to be able to sleep at night. I don’t want that it’s not deserving to get her money.”

Bueckers hopes that officials can let players show their competitive side in games.

“See that we were down a ton and we’re making a run, so we’re obviously going to be hyped up and showing a bunch of passion and joy and fire, like, that’s what basketball’s all about,” Bueckers said.

Asked if she ever would want to officiate, Bueckers smiled and said no.

“I would never want to be a ref. It’s a really extremely hard job. and they get criticized just as much as the players,” she said. “So, it’s tough to manage some times.”

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