WNBA and players’ union complete long-form CBA 2 months after reaching transformative deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and its players’ union completed the long-form version of the league’s collective bargaining agreement…

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA and its players’ union completed the long-form version of the league’s collective bargaining agreement on Friday, two months after the sides came to terms on the transformative deal.

The new CBA, which runs through 2032, resulted in the first million-dollar players in league history as salaries increased nearly fivefold from the previous contract. In all, 31 players will earn over $1 million this season, with a few — including four-time MVP A’ja Wilson — making the maximum of $1.4 million. The deal also includes the first comprehensive revenue-sharing model in women’s professional sports.

Another provision that the union negotiated was to give a one-time veteran recognition payout to retired players based on years of service. In the final version of the CBA, any retired player who has won the league’s MVP award would get bumped up to the maximum payment of $100,000 that was designated for players with 12 years or more of service, according to a person familiar with the document. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the CBA hadn’t been made public.

Elena Delle Donne, a two-time MVP, played 10 years before retiring so she would receive the veteran benefit. She had been in line to receive $50,000.

The sides came to an agreement on a term sheet on March 19 after eight days of in-person negotiations. The players ratified the deal four days later and the WNBA Board of Governors a day after that.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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