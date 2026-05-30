Wilson converts penalty kick to pull Thorns into a 2-2 draw with the Royals

Sophia Wilson scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Portland Thorns a 2-2 draw with the…

Sophia Wilson scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time to give the Portland Thorns a 2-2 draw with the Utah Royals on Saturday in a matchup of the league’s top teams.

In other National Women’s Soccer League matches, the Washington Spirit beat the Seattle Reign 2-1; and the Kansas City Current topped the Boston Legacy 1-0.

The Thorns (7-3-3) took a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a goal by Olivia Moultrie.

The first-place Royals (7-2-3), unbeaten in their last 10, leveled the match on Kiana Palacios’ header in the 44th minute. It was the first goal that Portland had conceded at Providence Park this season and ended a 637-minute home shutout streak.

Mina Tanaka found Cloé Lacasse in the 50th minute to give Utah a 2-1 lead.

Alexa Spaanstra fouled Jayden Perry in the box for the penalty kick that Wilson converted for her fifth goal of the season.

Second-place Portland is unbeaten at home over 10 regular-season matches stretching to last season.

Hershfelt gets go-ahead goal for the Spirit

Hal Hershfelt scored her first goal of the season in the 81st minute to give the Spirit (6-2-3) the win over the Reign at Audi Field.

Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos opened the scoring in the 18th minute off a free kick from outside the box.

The Reign (4-5-2) equalized in the 44th minute on an own goal from defender Lucia Di Guglielmo.

Hershfelt’s winner deflected off defender Jordyn Bugg.

Current remain unbeaten at home

Reigning league MVP Temwa Chawinga scored her seventh goal of the season in the 69th minute to lead the Current (7-5-0) over the visiting Legacy.

Goalkeeper Lorena made three saves for her third clean sheet of the season.

The Current head into the summer break with an unbeaten home record (6-0-0) and now have a 23-match unbeaten streak at home (20-0-3).

The Legacy (2-7-3) are winless in their last three.

Current defender Kayla Sharples went down in the second minute with an injury and left the field as a concussion substitute seven minutes later.

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