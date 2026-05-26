White Sox place Noah Schultz on 15-day IL, recall prospect David Sandlin from Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Noah Schultz on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday and recalled…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox placed left-hander Noah Schultz on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday and recalled right-handed prospect David Sandlin from Triple-A Charlotte.

Schultz is dealing with patellar tendinitis in his right knee, something he said before Chicago’s game against Minnesota that has been “nagging” him for about a week.

“It’s just something that you want to catch before it gets worse,” said Schultz, who added that he tried playing through a similar injury last season.

The move to place Sandlin on the IL is retroactive to Monday, the day after he allowed six runs and six hits in four innings in an 8-5 loss at San Francisco. Schultz is 2-4 with a 5.82 ERA this season in his first eight major league starts since being promoted on April 14.

The 25-year-old Sandlin was slated to start in his big league debut on Wednesday night against Minnesota. He was 0-0 with a 0.75 ERA while allowing opponents to hit .200 against him in four starts with Charlotte this season.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound righty began the season on the injured list with a right forearm injury and was reinstated after two rehabilitation starts. Rated the No. 18 prospect in the White Sox’s system by MLB.com, Sandlin was acquired from Boston on Feb. 1 in a deal that also sent right-hander Jordan Hicks to Chicago for right-hander Gage Ziehl and a player to be named.

Sandlin was an 11th-round pick by Kansas City in the 2022 amateur draft out of the University of Oklahoma.

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