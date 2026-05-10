West Ham and Tottenham fighting to avoid last relegation spot with Leeds and Forest now safe

LONDON (AP) — The fight to avoid the final relegation spot in the Premier League is down to two teams.…

LONDON (AP) — The fight to avoid the final relegation spot in the Premier League is down to two teams.

Third-to-last West Ham’s 1-0 loss to Arsenal on Sunday ensured another season in the lucrative top flight for Nottingham Forest and Leeds, who are safe with two games remaining for Forest and three for Leeds.

West Ham can now only catch fourth-to-last Tottenham, which has a game in hand — at home to Leeds on Monday. Win that and Tottenham will move four points clear of West Ham.

Tottenham’s final two games are against Chelsea away and Everton at home. West Ham still has to play Newcastle away and Leeds at home.

“It’s do or die,” West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen said.

“We showed good attitude today, went toe to toe with the Premier League leaders so we can’t feel defeated,” Bowen added of the defeat to Arsenal, which needed a last-gasp VAR call to preserve its lead. “We have to keep going and that’s all we can do.”

West Ham has been in the Premier League since 2012.

Wolverhampton and Burnley have already been relegated.

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