Wave beat Spirit 2-1, snapping Washington’s 5-game winning streak

Kimmi Ascanio broke a late tie and the San Diego Wave beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Friday night to…

Kimmi Ascanio broke a late tie and the San Diego Wave beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Friday night to take the top spot in the NWSL standings.

In other games Friday night; Gotham FC beat Seattle 2-0; Kansas City topped Houston 3-0, and Boston and Bay FC tied 1-1.

In the 89th minute, Kenza Dali’s corner kick delivery found Ascanio for a header for the Wave (7-3-0). The Spirit (5-2-3) had won five in a row.

Trinity Byars scored her first professional goal to put the Wave ahead in the seventh minute. Rebeca Bernal tied it in the 33rd.

Shaw leads Gotham FC over Seattle

Jaedyn Shaw scored for the third straight game to lead Gotham FC to a 2-0 win over Seattle.

Shaw opened up the scoring in the 24th minute off an assist from Savannah McCaskill. Off a recycled corner kick, Tierna Davidson would double the lead in the 57th minute.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger made two saves en route to her seventh clean sheet of the season, the most in the NWSL.

Seattle (3-4-2) hasn’t scored in 499 minutes and is winless in five games.

Kansas City Current win third consecutive game

Forward Temwa Chawinga scored her fourth and fifth goals of the season, leading the Current (5-4-1) to a 3-0 victory over Houston.

Lorena made five saves for her second consecutive shutout for KC (5-4-1). The Dash (3-5-1) are winless in five games.

Boston salvages tie

Boston overcame an early red card to salvage the tie, with the Legacy now 2-5-3 and Bay FC 3-3-2.

In the 42nd minute, Boston defender Bianca St-Georges received her second red card of the season for violent conduct on Claire Hutton.

Bay FC took advantage with Dorian Bailey left-footed strike in the 50th minute. Amanda Gutierres tied it on a penalty kick in the 64th.

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