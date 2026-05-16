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High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press

May 16, 2026, 1:00 AM

All Times EDT

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 2, Eugene 1

Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2

Vancouver 7, Everett 2

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, ppd. to May 16

Eugene 5, Tri-City 4

Hillsboro 5, Spokane 4

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

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Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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