All Times EDT Thursday’s Games Tri-City 2, Eugene 1 Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2 Vancouver 7, Everett 2 Friday’s Games Everett…

All Times EDT

Thursday’s Games

Tri-City 2, Eugene 1

Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2

Vancouver 7, Everett 2

Friday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, ppd. to May 16

Eugene 5, Tri-City 4

Hillsboro 5, Spokane 4

Saturday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.

Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

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