All Times EDT
Thursday’s Games
Tri-City 2, Eugene 1
Hillsboro 6, Spokane 2
Vancouver 7, Everett 2
Friday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, ppd. to May 16
Eugene 5, Tri-City 4
Hillsboro 5, Spokane 4
Saturday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 2, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 8:03 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Everett at Vancouver, 4:05 p.m.
Spokane at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.
_____
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.