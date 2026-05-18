Veteran infielder Gio Urshela — best known for Yankees tenure — retires after 10 MLB seasons

Veteran infielder Gio Urshela — best known for a three-year stint with the New York Yankees — has decided to…

Veteran infielder Gio Urshela — best known for a three-year stint with the New York Yankees — has decided to retire after 10 big league seasons with eight different teams, he announced Monday on social media.

The 34-year-old from Colombia broke into the big leagues with Cleveland in 2015 and had his breakout season with the Yankees in 2019, when he hit .314 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs, becoming a fan favorite in the Bronx. He also was very good during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, batting .298 with 30 RBIs.

“Today is the day to close this chapter as a professional player, and this is not a moment to be sad, it is a moment to be grateful to God for allowing me to play this beautiful sport that changed my life,” Urshela said in a statement on Instagram.

Urshela’s last big league action came with the Athletics in 2025, when he batted .238 with 20 RBIs. He played for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic in March.

Urshela also played for the Blue Jays, Twins, Angels, Tigers and Braves. He was a .270 career hitter with 73 homers.

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