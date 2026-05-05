Vegas hosts Anaheim with 1-0 series lead

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30…

Anaheim Ducks (43-33-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Golden Knights -159, Ducks +134; over/under is 6.5

NHL PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND: Golden Knights lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks in the second round of the NHL Playoffs with a 1-0 lead in the series. The teams meet Monday for the fifth time this season. The Golden Knights won the previous meeting 3-1.

Vegas is 39-26-17 overall with a 16-5-6 record against the Pacific Division. The Golden Knights have a 42-6-11 record in games they score three or more goals.

Anaheim is 43-33-6 overall with a 19-13-1 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have given up 288 goals while scoring 265 for a -23 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 63 assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Cutter Gauthier has 41 goals and 28 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.3 assists, four penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Jeremy Lauzon: day to day (undisclosed).

Ducks: Radko Gudas: day to day (lower body), Petr Mrazek: out for season (lower-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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