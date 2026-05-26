Vaughn Grissom’s grand slam, 6 RBIs lead Angels over Tigers, 10-6

DETROIT (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat…

DETROIT (AP) — Vaughn Grissom hit a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 10-6 on Tuesday night.

Detroit led 6-4 going into the eighth, and Will Vest (1-4) got the first two outs with a runner on second. Logan O’Hoppe’s double made it a one-run game, Zach Neto singled and Mike Trout walked to load the bases.

Facing his ninth batter of the game — matching a career high — Vest fell behind 2-0 before Grissom homered to right-centerfield to give Los Angeles the 9-6 lead.

Jo Adell and Jose Siri also homered for Los Angeles, which has won four straight. Neto had three hits and a walk, scoring twice.

Wenceel Pérez homered for the Tigers, who have lost 12 of their last 14 games. Kevin McGonigle reached base four times, including a two-run triple.

Detroit’s offense did show some signs of breaking out of an extended slump. Their eight hits snapped a franchise-record 11-game streak with seven or fewer hits, and the six runs ended a 13-game stretch with four or fewer runs.

Grissom’s two-run single gave the Angels a 2-1 lead in the third, but he was thrown out later in the inning after losing track of the number of outs.

Adell hit Montero’s first pitch of the fourth for his eighth homer, making it 3-1, and the Angels picked up a fourth run on doubles by Donovan Walton and Neto.

Zach McKinstry hit his second sacrifice fly of the game in the bottom of the fourth, and Detroit took the lead with a three-run fifth.

With two on and no one out, McGonigle hit a two-run triple. Two walks loaded the bases, and Jahmai Jones gave the Tigers a 5-4 lead with a single, leaving the bases still loaded with no one out.

Mitch Farris, though, escaped further damage with two strikeouts and a flyball.

Up next

The teams continue their three-game series on Wednesday evening, with Tigers RHP Casey Mize (2-3, 2.47 ERA) facing RHP José Soriano (6-3, 2.44)

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