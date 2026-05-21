Valkyries beat Liberty 87-70 as Gabby Williams scores 16

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense and help the Golden State Valkyries…

NEW YORK (AP) — Gabby Williams scored 16 points to lead a balanced offense and help the Golden State Valkyries rout the New York Liberty 87-70 on Thursday night, spoiling the season debut of Satou Sabally.

New York (3-2) came into the game averaging a league-best 100 points in its first four contests, but struggled to score against Golden State (3-1). The Liberty also couldn’t stop the Valkyries on the other end. Golden State had five players in double figures.

Sabally was signed in the offseason by New York, a prized free agent acquisition. She finished with five points in nearly 16 1/2 minutes.

While New York did get Sabally back, they were missing starters Sabrina Ionescu (foot) and Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (personal). Ionescu injured her foot in a preseason win over Connecticut and has yet to play in the regular season. She’s progressing and could return soon. Leonie Fiebich and Raquel Carrera also are still out as they finish up their overseas playing commitments in Spain.

Sabally played in her first game since suffering a concussion during Game 3 of the WNBA Finals last season when she played with Phoenix. She missed the final game of that series. The 27-year-old started on Thursday and received a warm ovation from the crowd when she was introduced.

It was Golden State, though, that got out to the quick start and the second-year team led 18-9 just over 6 minutes into the game. The Valkyries were up eight at the half and extended the advantage to 63-46 after three quarters.

New York never threatened in the fourth quarter.

LYNX 100, TEMPO 72

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Reserve Maya Caldwell led a balanced attack with 16 points and Minnesota beat Toronto.

It was the worst loss for the expansion Tempo, who fell to 3-3 after winning their previous two. Toronto’s other two losses were by three and four points. Minnesota’s first four games were decided by a total of 16 points.

Courtney Williams scored 15 points, rookie Olivia Miles had 14 and Natasha Howard and Kayla McBride each had 13 for the Lynx (3-2).

Kia Nurse led Toronto with 23 points off the bench and rookie Kiki Rice added 11. Brittney Sykes and Marina Mabrey, who combine for more than 45 points a game — both reached 30 in a win over Phoenix on Sunday — were held to nine. Each picked up a pair of fouls in the first quarter.

The Lynx shot 55%, had a 46-25 rebounding advantage and outscored the Tempo 42-24 in the paint. Minnesota went 10 of 24 behind the arc.

The Tempo shot 34%. They made 12 3-pointers but only shot 29% from distance.

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