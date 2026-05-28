US Open adds a qualifying round for its mixed doubles tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is adding a qualifying round to its mixed doubles tournament, a boost for…

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Open is adding a qualifying round to its mixed doubles tournament, a boost for traditional doubles specialists who were largely shut out of last year’s event in favor of singles stars.

The U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday that there would be an eight-team qualifying competition on Aug. 24, where the teams will be playing for the last two spots in the 16-team main draw.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won their second straight title in New York last year, but they were the only true doubles team in the event and even as defending champions needed a wild card just to get back. Eight teams got in by the players’ combined singles rankings, with the remaining teams given wild cards.

The USTA revamped the event last year and moved it to the beginning of the tournament. Doubles players criticized the format as more of an exhibition for excluding them, especially with a $1 million prize to the winners that was far more than usually could earn.

The first round and quarterfinals of the mixed doubles will be played Aug. 25, with the semifinals and final on Aug. 26.

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