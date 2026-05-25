US beats Hungary to stay alive for ice hockey world quarterfinals

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion the United States topped Hungary 7-3 and kept hopes alive of advancing to the quarterfinals…

ZURICH (AP) — Defending champion the United States topped Hungary 7-3 and kept hopes alive of advancing to the quarterfinals at the ice hockey world championship on Monday.

Matthew Tkachuk scored two goals and set up two and captain Justin Faulk and Ryan Leonard also netted twice each in Zurich. Tommy Novak assisted on five goals and netminder Joseph Woll stopped 14 shots.

The Americans’ seventh and final Group A game is against Austria on Tuesday. A victory earns them a spot in the quarterfinals.

The U.S. has made the last eight every year since 2011.

Faulk one-timed a low slap shot for a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period and Tkachuk doubled the advantage with a shot between the pads of goaltender Adam Vay on a power play with 1:38 remaining.

It was the second goal for the two-time Stanley Cup winner and Olympic champion in three games since he joined the team on Tuesday.

The U.S. jumped to 4-0 up before the midpoint in the middle period. Leonard scored from the slot and Faulk roofed one into the net with his second on a power play.

Captain Csanad Erdely replied with Hungary’s first followed by Leonard’s second on a power play with 1:47 left.

In the final period, Erdely with his second and Gabor Tornyai reduced the deficit to 5-3. Tkachuk answered with an empty net goal and Max Plante finished it off.

In Fribourg, Norway upset Czechia 4-1 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2012.

The Czechs and Group B leader Canada had already qualified and the fourth and final quarterfinal spot from the group will be decided between Sweden and Slovakia on Tuesday.

Later Monday, Italy faced Slovenia in Fribourg to decide who stays in the top division. Already-relegated Britain met Germany in Zurich.

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