Bengaluru beats Mumbai in last-ball finish in IPL, Patel hits 13-ball 50 for Chennai

RAIPUR, India (AP) — Krunal Pandya overcame cramps to hit 73 runs off 46 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat…

RAIPUR, India (AP) — Krunal Pandya overcame cramps to hit 73 runs off 46 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a tense last-ball finish on Sunday in the Indian Premier League.

Pandya took Bengaluru from 39-3 to 149-7 on a day when bowlers dominated in Raipur.

Mumbai lost its nerve in the final over and was knocked out of contention from this season.

Tilak Varma’s 57 had helped Mumbai reach 166-7 in 20 overs after losing the toss and being asked to bat first. Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up 4-23 in four overs.

In reply, Deepak Chahar’s 2-33 and Corbin Bosch’s 4-26 had Bengaluru in trouble but, helped by Pandya, it reached 167-8 in 20 overs.

With 15 needed off six balls, Raj Bawa’s eventful last over included four wides, a no ball, a six, and the wicket of Romario Shepherd. Rasikh Salam grabbed two runs off the last ball, just making it back to the crease.

The win takes defending champions Bengaluru to the top of the points’ table – 14 points from 11 games, rebounding from two successive losses. Mumbai is ninth with eight defeats from 11 games and can’t advance.

Patel’s record

In the day’s other game at Chennai, Urvil Patel hit a record-equaling 13-ball 50 and Shivam Dube smashed two sixes in the final over of the match as Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets.

Patel was out for 65 runs off 23 deliveries, including eight sixes, in a high-scoring game where both teams topped 200.

Patel scored his first IPL half-century as Chennai finished with 208-5 in 19.2 overs in reply to Lucknow’s 203-8.

Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a 13-ball IPL 50 for Rajasthan Royals against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023.

Battle of pacers in Raipur

Raipur, where Bengaluru played two home games this season, again favoured the pacers.

Kumar struck three times in the powerplay – including twice in the third over – as Mumbai slumped to 28-3. Ryan Rickelton made two, Rohit Sharma scored 22 off 10, and skipper Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck.

Dhir and Verma revived the innings with an 82-run stand off 57 balls.

Verma anchored the innings with 50 off 37 balls, while Dhir hit 47 off 32 before being bowled in the 13th over. Mumbai failed to accelerate late as its middle order struggled to fire.

Chahar responded with two early wickets for Bengaluru, dismissing Virat Kohli for a golden duck and Devdutt Padikkal for 12. Bengaluru slipped to 47-3 in the powerplay after Bosch removed skipper Rajat Patidar (8).

Krunal Pandya and Jacob Bethell added 55 runs to steady the chase before Bosch dismissed Bethell for 27. Pandya then accelerated, scoring 50 off 32 balls with four fours and two sixes.

Despite battling cramps, Pandya continued attacking, adding three more sixes before falling in the 18th over.

Lucknow posts challenging target

Impact player Prashant Veer hit 17 not out off 12 balls with two sixes, while Dube guided Chennai home in the final over with 10 needed off six balls.

Earlier, Jamie Overton took 3-36, while Josh Inglis smashed 85 off 33 balls and Shahbaz Ahmed provided support as Lucknow posted a competitive total.

It was Chennai’s sixth win in 11 games and third straight victory, lifting it to fifth on the table. Lucknow suffered its eighth loss and remained bottom.

Inglis brought up his first half-century for Lucknow off just 17 balls – the fastest T20 fifty of his career.

Chennai’s chase

Sanju Samson blasted 28 off 14 balls as Chennai scored 97-1 in the powerplay.

Patel and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (42) added 81 off 34 balls, with Patel reaching his half-century with seven sixes.

Ahmed struck back to remove both set batters as Chennai slipped to 149-3 in 12.5 overs, although it remained ahead of the rate.

Kartik Sharma (20) and Dewald Brevis (10) made starts but failed to push on, while Digvesh Rathi claimed 2-45 and Lucknow dropped several chances in the closing overs.

Needing 30 off the last three overs, Veer and Dube completed Chennai’s first successful 200-plus chase since 2018.

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