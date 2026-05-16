Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus for MLB + MMA Picks (May 16)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock an immediate bankroll boost ahead of upcoming MLB matchups by using Underdog promo code WTOP. This exclusive welcome offer allows new players to sign up and play just $5 to instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Click here to begin the registration process.

These bonus entries are applicable to any MLB game on the slate, providing instant value for exciting matchups like the New York Yankees taking on the New York Mets or the Chicago Cubs visiting the Chicago White Sox. There are also other options available on Underdog like the NBA, NHL, PGA Championship and MVP MMA.

Underdog Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 in Bonuses

Whether you are looking to build entries for the 29-16 Chicago Cubs against the 22-22 Chicago White Sox, or any other baseball contest on the schedule, you can take advantage of this sign-up bonus to elevate your gameplay.

Getting started with the Underdog welcome offer is a simple process. By registering and playing just $5 on your first entry, you will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. These can be used to construct lineups for any upcoming game, whether you are backing the 26-18 Los Angeles Dodgers against the 16-28 Los Angeles Angels, or analyzing the cross-town rivalry between the 27-17 New York Yankees and the 18-25 New York Mets.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively for new Underdog customers. To successfully claim the bonus entries, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

Saturday MLB DFS Projections

Once you secure your bonus entries, you can start building your lineups with some of the premier players taking the field.

Here is a look at eight players with the highest hit expectations and two notable pitchers with their strikeout projections:

Bo Bichette (NYM vs. NYY): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Nico Hoerner (CHC @ CWS): Over/Under 1.5 Hits

Over/Under 1.5 Hits Vaughn Grissom (LAA vs. LAD): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Jo Adell (LAA vs. LAD): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Aaron Judge (NYY @ NYM): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Freddie Freeman (LAD @ LAA): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Shohei Ohtani (LAD @ LAA): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (NYY @ NYM): Over/Under 0.5 Hits

Over/Under 0.5 Hits Carlos Rodón (NYY @ NYM): Over/Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Looking at the slate, Bo Bichette and Nico Hoerner are the only two players with their hit totals set at 1.5, making them distinct targets. Bichette enters his matchup against the Yankees hitting .213 with two home runs and 18 RBIs for the Mets. Meanwhile, Hoerner brings a .264 average, four home runs, and 29 RBIs into his contest against the White Sox.

For more traditional 0.5 hit totals, baseball’s top performers are highly projected to record at least one knock. Aaron Judge of the Yankees currently sports a .267 batting average alongside an impressive 16 home runs and 30 RBIs.

How to Redeem Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. To unlock the promotion, promo code WTOP is required during registration. Follow these concrete steps to secure your bonus entries:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a brand-new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.

Sign up by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. You must be a brand-new user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods.

Fund your newly created account by depositing at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play an Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. Once placed, this will instantly activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When you are ready to use those bonus entries, you have two distinct ways to build your lineup: