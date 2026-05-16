Umpire leaves Cubs-White Sox game after being struck by foul ball

CHICAGO (AP) — Umpire Brian O’Nora left Saturday night’s Cubs-White Sox game after he was struck by a foul ball…

CHICAGO (AP) — Umpire Brian O’Nora left Saturday night’s Cubs-White Sox game after he was struck by a foul ball in the fourth inning.

The White Sox said O’Nora had concussion-like symptoms and was undergoing further evaluation.

O’Nora was working the plate when he was hit by Jarred Kelenic’s foul ball off a 93.1 mph fastball from Cubs right-hander Jameson Taillon. It looked as if the ball caromed off the bottom of O’Nora’s mask before hitting him in the neck area.

O’Nora went down to one knee after he was hit, and Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya wrapped his arms around him before helping him up. A White Sox trainer came out of the home dugout and looked at O’Nora’s mouth and jaw before the umpire departed.

After a delay, the game continued with three umpires. Erich Bacchus moved from second to replace O’Nora behind the plate.

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