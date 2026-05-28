UFL Glance

All Times EDT UFL CONFERENCE W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 7 2 0 .778 203 163 St. Louis…

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA Orlando 7 2 0 .778 203 163 St. Louis 6 3 0 .667 196 177 Louisville 5 4 0 .556 223 192 DC 5 4 0 .556 258 195 Birmingham 4 5 0 .444 177 203 Arlington 3 6 0 .333 204 243 Houston 3 6 0 .333 163 223 Columbus 3 6 0 .333 189 217

Sunday, May 24

Louisville 37, Arlington 23

St. Louis 21, Houston 15

Thursday, May 28

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 29

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Houston at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Orlando at DC, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

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