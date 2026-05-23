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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2026, 10:07 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
Orlando 7 2 0 .778 203 163
St. Louis 5 3 0 .625 175 162
DC 5 4 0 .556 258 195
Birmingham 4 4 0 .500 148 167
Louisville 4 4 0 .500 186 169
Arlington 3 5 0 .375 181 206
Houston 3 5 0 .375 148 202
Columbus 2 6 0 .250 153 188

Friday, May 22

Orlando 27, DC 19

Saturday, May 23

Birmingham at Columbus, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 24

Arlington at Louisville, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 29

Arlington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 30

Houston at Birmingham, 3 p.m.

Sunday, May 31

Orlando at DC, 12 p.m.

Louisville at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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