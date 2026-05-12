UFL Glance

All Times EDT
UFL CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|St. Louis
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|159
|139
|Orlando
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|145
|120
|DC
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|209
|135
|Birmingham
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|134
|164
|Louisville
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|153
|139
|Arlington
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|157
|175
|Columbus
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|150
|174
|Houston
|2
|5
|0
|.286
|125
|186
Sunday, May 10
Orlando 24, Houston 23
Tuesday, May 12
No games scheduled.
Friday, May 15
Orlando vs Arlington at Fort Hood, TX, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 16
DC at Louisville, 12 p.m.
Houston at St. Louis, 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 17
Columbus at Birmingham, 1 p.m.
Friday, May 22
DC at Orlando, 8 p.m.
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