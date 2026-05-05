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UFL Glance

The Associated Press

May 5, 2026, 10:07 AM

All Times EDT

UFL CONFERENCE

W L T Pct PF PA
DC 5 1 0 .833 196 105
St. Louis 4 2 0 .667 128 119
Orlando 4 2 0 .667 121 97
Arlington 3 3 0 .500 140 154
Birmingham 2 4 0 .333 113 147
Louisville 2 4 0 .333 123 126
Columbus 2 4 0 .333 130 143
Houston 2 4 0 .333 102 162

Sunday, May 3

Birmingham 20, Orlando 17

Tuesday, May 5

No games scheduled.

Friday, May 8

Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 9

Louisville at DC, 1:30 p.m.

Arlington at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 10

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Friday, May 15

Orlando vs Arlington at Fort Hood, TX, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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