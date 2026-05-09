UFC 328 Prediction Market Promo Codes: Get Top Offers for Chimaev-Strickland

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of these UFC 328 prediction market promo codes ahead of Saturday’s main card. There are two different championship bouts coming up — Chimaev-Strickland and Van-Taira.

Sign up with Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, OG, Crypto.com, ProphetX and Underdog Predict ahead of UFC 328. New users can grab the top bonuses for this highly-anticipated event.

Take Advantage of This UFC 328 Prediction Market Promo Codes







There is no shortage of options for players ahead of UFC 328. Prediction market apps provide sports fans with multiple different ways to get in on the action. Let’s take a quick look at the current main card for UFC 328:

Middleweight: Khamzat Chimaev (c) vs. Sean Strickland

Flyweight: Joshua Van (c) vs. Tatsuro Taira

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs. Joaquin Buckley

Lightweight: King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 welcome bonus. This is an opportunity for players to start making trades on the UFC or any other available sport. Making $10 worth of trades will trigger this $10 bonus for new players.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Deposit $20, Get $20 Bonus







New users who sign up with Polymarket promo code WTOP will qualify for a great welcome bonus. Create a new account and make an initial cash deposit of $20 or more to unlock a $20 bonus. From there, start making predictions on Chimaev-Strickland, Van-Taira or any other fight at UFC 328.

Claim $55 in Novig Coins With Novig Promo Code WTOP







Novig is rolling out one of the best offers out there for new players on a prediction market. Sign up with promo code WTOP and spend $5 on UFC 328. No matter what happens on the original $5 play, new users will receive $55 in Novig Coins.

OG Promo Code: Earn Up to $100 in Bonuses







New players can sign up and activate this OG offer without entering a promo code. Simply create a new account and start making predictions on UFC 328, NBA, NHL, MLB or any other sport. Players can earn up to $100 in bonuses by making $500 in trades.

Crypto.com Delivers $50 in CRO for UFC 328







Go all in on UFC 328 by signing up with Crypto.com. New players can take advantage of $50 in CRO bonuses with this offer. This is one of the best UFC events of the year and this is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on the action.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Score $100 in UFC Bonuses







Take advantage of ProphetX promo code WTOP and secure up to $100 in bonuses this weekend. Players can start with a 20% deposit match and grab up to $100 in bonuses. From there, start using these bonuses to make predictions on any fight during UFC 328.

Make Picks on UFC 328 With Underdog Predict







There is no bonus available, but first-time players on Underdog Predict can start making predictions on UFC 328. Pick your favorite fighters, events and more. Go all in on Chimaev vs. Strickland or any other fight on Saturday night.