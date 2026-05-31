Twins put RHP Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Minnesota Twins put right-hander Bailey Ober on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.

The Twins announced the move Sunday. Ober is 6-3 with a 4.59 ERA in 66 2/3 innings this season. He allowed seven earned runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings in Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh.

Minnesota’s pitching injuries have been an issue. Pablo López is out for the season following elbow surgery, and Mick Abel went on the IL in April with right elbow inflammation. Left-hander Kendry Rojas (left elbow) went on the IL earlier this week. Right-hander Garrett Acton (right shoulder) is on the 60-day IL, and right-hander Cole Sands (right forearm) hasn’t pitched in more than a month.

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