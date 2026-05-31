Tigers activate Kerry Carpenter, send Gage Workman to Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and started…

CHICAGO (AP) — The slumping Detroit Tigers activated outfielder Kerry Carpenter from the 10-day injured list on Sunday and started him as the designated hitter in their series finale at Chicago against the White Sox.

Infielder Gage Workman was optioned to Triple-A Toledo in a corresponding move.

Carpenter went on the IL on May 10 with a left AC joint sprain after he crashed into the right-field wall at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City the day before.

The 28-year-old Carpenter is batting .216 with six homers and 17 RBIs in 37 games. Last season he hit .252 with 26 homers and 62 RBIs in 130 games.

Detroit entered Sunday having lost 20 of its past 24 games.

“Obviously nice to get Carp back and in the lineup,” manager A.J. Hinch said before Sunday’s game. “He had two rehab games, three if you count the (Justin) Verlander sim game, and he’s ready to go. He’s seen the ball well. He feels healthy, and we’re excited to get him back in the lineup.”

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